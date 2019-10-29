Obama Foundation releases new rendering of Obama Presidential Center

CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS News)–On Tuesday, The Obama Foundation released new renderings and a model of the refined design for the Obama Presidential Center (OPC).

The Obama Presidential Center will occupy 19.3 acres within the 550-acre Jackson Park.

The site is located at the western edge of the park along South Stony Island in an area that has been underutilized and, with the addition of Cornell Drive, disconnected from the rest of the landscape.

The Center’s architectural footprint occupies just over two acres, with structures integrated into and with the surrounding parkscape, effectively revitalizing this area of Jackson Park.

In keeping with the Frederick Law Olmsted’s ethos of creating parks for the people, the majority of the OPC site will remain open park space for the community.