Officials say Monday’s tragedy is only the second deadly alligator attack in South Carolina history

An animal expert says the tragic alligator attack that claimed a woman’s life on Hilton Head Island should serve as a warning to everyone about wildlife danger.

45-year-old Cassandra Cline died Monday after an alligator grabbed her and pulled her into a lagoon.

Officials says it’s only the second time in South Carolina history a gator claimed a human life.

Cline was walking her dog and tried to defend it from the alligator when she was attacked.

In no way is anyone saying Cline did anything wrong. But wildlife experts say we can all reduce the chance of an alligator attack by not feeding them and keeping our distance.

“Feeding an alligator, he loses his God-given gift to fear man. He has a built-in ability to stay away from man,” said Joe Maffo, of Critter Management.

The alligator that killed Cline has been captured and killed, officials say.