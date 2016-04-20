Oregon collects $6.84 million from marijuana tax

ALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Starting back in January 2016, medical marijuana dispensaries in Oregon began collecting a 25% tax on recreational marijuana sales. Since then, the Department of Revenue processed $6.84 million.

There were 320 dispensaries selling recreation marijuana as of February, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Taxes collected are distributed throughout the state by the Oregon Liquor Control Commission:

  • Common school fund (40%)
  • Alcohol and drug treatment programs (20%)
  • State police, local cities & counties and the Oregon Health Authority (15%)

