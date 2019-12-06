Pelosi pushing bill empowering Medicare to negotiate drug prices

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., makes a statement at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. Pelosi announced that the House is moving forward to draft articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is setting up a showdown vote next week on her bill empowering Medicare to negotiate drug prices.

The latest version would use savings from lower drug costs to provide Medicare recipients with dental, vision and hearing benefits not now covered.

While the bill is expected to pass the Democratic-controlled House, it has virtually no chance in the Republican-run Senate.

As a candidate, President Donald Trump called for giving Medicare negotiating clout.

But he’s since backed off and the White House is strongly opposed to Pelosi’s bill, arguing it will keep new drugs from the market.