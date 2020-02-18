Police find homicide suspect & missing teen in Chambersburg

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (WDVM) — The suspect in a homicide case was found in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania by Pennsylvania State Police Tuesday, along with a second person of interest and a missing 16-year-old.

The Connellsville Police Department said police responded to a report of multiple gunshots at 238 E. Fairview Ave in Connellsville. They found a man who was shot and killed, identified by police as 52-year-old William Stewart of Connellsville.

Following an investigation, police identified two persons of interest and also determined there was a missing 16-year-old. An amber alert was sent out for the teen and a BOLO (Be On the Lookout) was issued for the person of interest and the vehicle. No one involved has been publicly identified by police, besides the victim.

Police located the suspect vehicle, a second person of interest and the missing juvenile in Chambersburg. Police believe there is no risk to the public at this time. The investigation is ongoing.