Police identify woman accused of stealing dog at gunpoint

WASHINGTON (AP) — A woman accused of stealing a dog at gunpoint in Maryland has been identified and charged, police said.

Juanel Huff, 26, is in custody in Washington, D.C., Prince George’s County police said in a news release Tuesday.

The owner of the puppy, named Lobo, told police he was on a walk in Landover last month when an armed woman demanded the dog. The woman, now identified as Huff, got into a struggle with the man. He let go of the gun when an accomplice, a man, approached, according to police.

Huff reportedly pulled the trigger several times but the gun didn’t fire. She took the dog and she and the man drove away, police said. The accomplice hasn’t been identified.

A person found Lobo alone in Washington the next day. The puppy was later reunited with his owner.

Huff has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, assault first degree, armed robbery and additional charges, according to police. It’s unclear whether she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.