Remembering Rev. Joseph Lowery, civil rights leader and MLK aide, dies at 98

ATLANTA, Ga (AP)-A civil rights leader who helped the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. found the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, has died at 98

Reverend Joseph Lowery founded the Civil Rights Movement in Mobile, Alabama — and was often referred to as the “Dean of the Civil Rights Movement.”

He remained an active force in social issues such as war and poverty long after his retirement. Lowery was considered the dean of civil rights veterans and lived to celebrate a milestone that few of them thought they would ever witness the election of an African American president.

President Barack Obama awarded Lowery the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

Lowery was born in Huntsville, Ala., Oct. 6, 1921 to storeowner Leroy Lowery, and Dora Lowery, a part-time schoolteacher.

A family statement says Lowery died Friday.