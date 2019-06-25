Search of trash facility for evidence of missing mother ends

National
Posted: / Updated:

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say they have completed their search of a trash-to-energy plant for evidence in the disappearance of a mother of five who’s been missing for a month.

New Canaan police in a statement Tuesday say the search through tons of trash at the Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority in Hartford concluded at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

They didn’t say what evidence in the disappearance of 50-year-old Jennifer Dulos, if any, was found at the facility.

Dulos disappeared May 24 after dropping her children off at school. Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, have pleaded not guilty to evidence tampering and hindering prosecution charges.

The Duloses have been involved in contentious divorce and child custody proceedings.

Police say “this remains a very active and dynamic investigation.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

° / 73°
% ° 73°

Wednesday

93° / 71°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 93° 71°

Thursday

95° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 95° 72°

Friday

93° / 72°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 93° 72°

Saturday

93° / 73°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 93° 73°

Sunday

95° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 95° 74°

Monday

97° / 75°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 97° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

78°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

76°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
76°

75°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
75°

75°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
75°

74°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
74°

74°

7 AM
Cloudy
5%
74°

76°

8 AM
Cloudy
4%
76°

79°

9 AM
Cloudy
3%
79°

83°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
83°

85°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
85°

87°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
87°

88°

1 PM
Cloudy
1%
88°

90°

2 PM
Cloudy
4%
90°

91°

3 PM
Cloudy
14%
91°

90°

4 PM
Cloudy
18%
90°

88°

5 PM
Cloudy
13%
88°

88°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
88°

85°

7 PM
Cloudy
2%
85°

83°

8 PM
Cloudy
2%
83°

81°

9 PM
Cloudy
3%
81°

78°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
78°