Senate to resume health care bill debate as first GOP plan fails

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) — The Senate voted Tuesday in favor on a motion to proceed with debate on the Senate’s health care plan to effectively repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. On Tuesday night, the Senate Republican plan to repeal and replace the health care law failed on a procedural vote.

The Senate adjourned but will return on Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m. to resume debate and consideration of amendments to the Republican health care bill. The next series of votes is expected at 11:30 a.m. Eastern.

Tuesday — Highlights from the votes:

After 50 “no” votes on the motion to proceed to debate (including all Democrats plus two Republicans) and 50 “yes” votes from Republicans, Vice President Mike Pence broke the tie

Sen. John McCain was welcomed back to Senate with standing ovation, votes “yes”

Protesters yell, “Kill the bill, don’t kill us,” disrupting start of vote

Senate GOP’s plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, known as BCRA, fails in procedural vote, at about 9:30 p.m.

The first vote was intended to open debate on the American Health Care Act (AHCA), the GOP-sponsored Obamacare replacement plan that passed the House of Representatives in May.

Numerous amendments will now be offered that will dramatically change the nature of the House-passed legislation. Some amendments include a proposal to repeal and replace Obamacare, while another could simply repeal the 2010 health care law in its entirety and provide Congress with two years to figure out a replacement health care plan.

Republicans have a last chance to do the right thing on Repeal & Replace after years of talking & campaigning on it.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2017

President Donald Trump has publicly pressured Republicans to vote to proceed and find a way to replace Obamacare.

