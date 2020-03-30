Some believe self-quarantine prevented deaths in powerful Arkansas tornado

by: Winnie Wright

JONESBORO, Ark. (CNN)- A tornado tore through Jonesboro, Arkansas on Saturday, brining winds as high as 140 miles-per-hour.

The storm injured at least 22 people and left behind plenty of damage.  Amazingly, no one died.

“God works in mysterious ways,” said eyewitness to the tornado Joel Campbell.

Campbell is a car salesman at Fletcher Dodge near Turtle Creek Mall.

He was working Saturday, but most of the stores and the mall itself were closed due to coronavirus concerns.

All those people who would have been in the storm’s path were instead at home, hunkered down.

“I think that tornado just cleared that out,” said Campbell, referring to the COVID-19 virus. “I have the utmost faith in my God, so I think the COVID-19 and everything is just wiped out. We are going to look past that and come together as a community and help everyone out.”

