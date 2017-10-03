St. Bernard holds world record for longest canine tongue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (CBS News) — A dog from South Dakota, has been declared the world record holder as having the longest tongue on a dog.

Mochi ‘Mo’ Rickert, an eight-year-old St Bernard from Sioux Falls, has a tongue measuring a whopping 18.58cm (7.31 in), Guinness World Records said in a press release.

Mo smashes the previous record held by a Pekingese named Puggy whose tongue measured 11.43cm (4.5 in).

“Mochi is a rescued St Bernard and we have had her for about six and a half years and her tongue measures from snout to tip about 7.3 inches,” said owner Carla Rickert.