“Star-Spangled Banner” returning to WRBL every morning

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – WRBL will be one of the 194 Nexstar stations across the United States to start their daily broadcasts with the United States National Anthem.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. , the parent company of WRBL, has partnered up with Broadcast Music Inc. (BMI®) and Belmont University’s Curb College of Entertainment and Music Business to create a new singer/songwriter series featuring daily broadcasts of the U.S. National Anthem.

The anthem will be performed by different, emerging artists who will record their versions of the Star-Spangled Banner at Belmont University’s Ocean Way Studios.

“Nexstar’s core mission is to provide exceptional service to the local communities where we operate across America through our organization-wide commitment to localism, unbiased local broadcast journalism and telling the local stories that matter to our viewers and their families,” stated Tim Busch, President of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. “We look forward to returning the time-honored tradition of including the National Anthem in our stations’ broadcasts with this new partnership.”

The first group of songwriters to be featured include Nashville-based Brian Sutherland, Texas native Kristen Kelly, and 2018 American Idol contestant Julia Cole. All musical genres will be highlighted during the series.