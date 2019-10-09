State Police arrest Baton Rouge man on charges of child exploitation

Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit investigators arrested a Baton Rouge man on charges of child exploitation.

Investigators said they arrested 50-year-old Jeffery Walter Scott Green after learning of his participation in child exploitation on a social media app. Green was arrested for charges related to computer aided solicitation for sexual purposes of a juvenile and attempted felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Detectives said the initial investigation began earlier this month when Investigators began an undercover child exploitation case. During the course of the investigation, Green was identified as having an online conversation with an undercover State Trooper posing as a juvenile. They said Green further solicited and agreed to meet the juvenile for sex. Tuesday afternoon, Troopers took Green into custody after they said he arrived at a meeting location where he agreed to meet the juvenile for the purpose of having sex.

Green was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail for Computer Aided Solicitation for Sexual Purposes and Attempted Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile. This remains an active investigation.