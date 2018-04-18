Survey: People wait how long to wash bed sheets!?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Your dirty little secrets of laundry have been revealed.

Depending on your household, laundry day is once a month, once a week or even once a day.

A recent survey by GE Appliances polled 1,500 people getting down and dirty about their laundry day habits.

The findings showed we don’t always follow the unspoken rules of laundry.

Ever heard the phrase, those jeans could walk on their own? More than a third of people wait until they’ve worn their jeans at least five times before washing them.

50 percent of those polled admitted to using their bath towel at least five times before washing it, with an additional 14 percent saying their bath towel is used eight times before it hits the laundry basket.

According to the poll, if your pillowcase could talk, it might say “wash me.”

A whopping 27 percent only change their bed sheets once a month and 11 percent wait longer than a month.

When laundry day does come, only 40 percent of people between the ages of 18 and 44 put their laundry away when it’s done.

The other 60 percent said their laundry sits in the dryer or in a basket for extended periods of time before being folded.