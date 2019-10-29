Texas grand jury reviewing death of 4-year-old

FILE – This undated file photo released by the Houston Police Department shows 4-year-old Maleah Davis, whose mother said she was abducted on May 4, 2019. Texas-based searchers are headed to Arkansas to look for Davis’ body after a community activist said Derion Vence, who was arrested in connection with her disappearance, confessed to him in jail that he disposed of her body there. (Houston Police Department via AP, File)

HOUSTON (AP) – A Texas grand jury reviewing the death of a 4-year-old girl has reported that her mother’s ex-fiance restricted her airway with an unknown object.

The allegation comes in a superseding indictment against Derion Vence in the death of Maleah Davis. He has been charged with serious injury to a child, an offense that could carry a life sentence. He also is charged with corpse tampering and has remained in the Harris County Jail since his May arrest. Bonds total $90,000.

Maleah was missing for several weeks before her remains were found by an Arkansas highway in May. Vence had told police she had been kidnapped by assailants who released him and his 2-year-old son.

Court documents had also previously accused Vence of striking the girl with a blunt object.