Too cute, dog becomes teddy bear

NEW YORK (CBS News) — A nine month old French bulldog Charlie, from New York, dressed as a teddy bear gained more than half a million views on social media.

The video, filmed by its owner Andre Falcao at home shows the pet rushing towards the camera and then eating pieces of carrot.

In March this year Falcao created a social media page where he posts Charlie appearing in different costumes. Having appeared dressed as a French musician and as Batman Charlie quickly became an internet sensation. Recent teddy bear appearance made him a star.

