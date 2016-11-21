Top 25 Black Friday deals that start on Thanksgiving

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The shopping experts at BFAds.net reviewed more than 60,000 advertised sale items to curate the best doorbuster deals for the holiday season.
Here’s a list of those deals, available in store and online, starting on Thanksgiving Day:Good Doorbusters
• Amazon – Up to 50% OFF Toys from Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher Price and others
• Kohl’s – Star Wars – Sphero BB-8 App-Enabled Droid $119.99 (+$30 Kohl’s Cash)
• Dick’s Sporting Goods – Fitbit Surge Smartwatch $179.98
• hhgregg – Proscan 55″ 4K Ultra HD TV $299.99
• Bass Pro Shops – Red Head 5-Pocket Jeans $9.97
• Macy’s – Hawke & Co. Outfitter Mens Packable Down Jacket (Assorted Colors) 75% off
• Lowe’s – Holiday Living 7.5-ft Pre-Lit York Pine Artificial Christmas Tree $79.00
• Macy’s – KitchenAid Artisan 5-qt. Stand Mixer $279.99
• Sam’s Club – iRobot Roomba 665 Vacuum Cleaning Robot $269.98Better Doorbusters
• Target – iPad Pro 9.7” starting at $449
• Target – Jetson V6 Hoverboard w/ Bluetooth Speakers $284.99
• Dick’s Sporting Goods – Sole Cardio E25 Elliptical or F63 Treadmill 50% off + $50 Dick’s Cash
• Walmart – Any Apple iPhone or Samsung Phone $0 down +$250 gift card with AT&T/Verizon contract
• Sears – Craftsman 41-in. 12-Drawer Ball Bearing Tool Chest
• Lowe’s – Up to 40% off appliances $349 and up + up to $450 in gift cards with purchase of 2 or more
• Kohl’s – Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR Camera $449.99 (+$135 Kohl’s Cash)
• Target – Hisense 50″ 4K 120Hz LED Smart HDTV $249.99
• Best Buy – Microsoft 12.3″ Surface Pro 4 Bundle w/Intel Core m3, 128GB, Win 10, Keyboard $599.99Best Doorbusters
• Kohl’s – Xbox One S 500GB Minecraft or Battlefield 1 Console Bundle $249.99 (+$75 Kohl’s Cash)
• Best Buy – Xbox One S 1TB Battlefield 1 SE Bundle + extra Wireless Controller $299.99
• Walmart – Philips 55″ 4K 2160p 60Hz LED Smart HDTV $298.00
• Best Buy – Toshiba 49″ 4K 60Hz LED HDTV w/ Built-in Chromecast $199.99
• Kohl’s – Nest Learning Thermostat $199.99 (+$60 Kohl’s Cash)
• Target – Apple Watch Series 1 $198
• T-Mobile – Galaxy S7 + Gear VR + $50 in Oculus Content FREE w/Trade-in & 24 mo. T-Mobile ONE