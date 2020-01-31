US: Flights from China to go to 7 airports starting Sunday

National
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — US: Flights from China to go to 7 airports starting Sunday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories