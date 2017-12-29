VIDEO: Man running from police drives off Oregon pier into river

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested in Oregon Wednesday after police said he drove his truck off a pier into the Columbia River.

Astoria police said officers went to North Tongue Point to investigate reports of a man possibly trespassing on boats. They quickly located Timofey Erofeeff, 27, who they learned was on parole for various offenses.

When officers approached Erofeeff’s Ford F150 to take him into custody, he fled and then drove down the pier and into the water. Police said officers briefly followed him but not onto the pier.

Erofeeff got out of his truck and swam several hundred feet away before he returned to the pier. The water was too low from the pier to get him out, so employees from WTC Marine reached him on a skiff, police said.

Erofeeeff was taken to the hospital and treated for hypothermia, then released and booked into the Clatsop County Jail on charges of criminal trespass, parole violation, attempt to elude a police officer, reckless driving and escape.

The truck is still in the river.