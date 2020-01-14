WWII Vet wants cards for Valentine’s Day

STOCKTON, CA. (CNN) – A World War II veteran in California has one wish for Valentine’s day.

Maj. Bill White (Ret.) wants as many people as possible, including complete strangers, to send him a card.

White says the cards will be part of his long personal story of which the final chapters have yet to be written.

White spent 30 years as active duty and has been retired another 54. He still wears the same dress blues made in the 1950’s when he proudly served in the United States Marine Corps.

Among his many medals, the one he’s most proud of is his the purple heart, a badge of honor for surviving the battle of Iwo Jima. “The fact that I even survived is something,” says White, “There weren’t too many of us.”

On March 3, 1945 White led his marines toward the front lines under heavy fire from the Japanese. “When I was wounded, I didn’t have any choice in the matter. A grenade blew up six inches from me.”

His injuries may have taken him off the battlefield, but his fighting spirit carried on in life.

At 104, the California native spends his days dining with his friends in stockton, staying active, and scrapbooking. He keeps a lifetime full of memories carefully preserved in books each organized by year.

If you would like to send him a card, here are the details.

ATTN: Hold for Maj Bill White, USMC (Ret)

The Oaks at Inglewood

6725 Inglewood Ave.

Stockton, CA 95207