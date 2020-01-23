Near average temperatures return but so does the rain

We traded the cold temperatures and sunny skies for warmth and a chance for rain. A disturbance that we’ve been tracking all week continues to move east this morning and a few scattered showers will be possible this morning into the afternoon. We’ll get a brief break by the evening commute and then more rain will move back in by the late evening and overnight. A few showers will remain on Friday morning and then drying out by Friday afternoon and evening.

Not bad this weekend and early next week as temperatures remain near average with a little more sun, our next rain maker will move in late Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.