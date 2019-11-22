1 year later: City of Hoover and Riverchase Galleria Mall release statements on Galleria shooting

The incident

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — We mark one year since the deadly shooting at the Riverchase Galleria Mall in Hoover. Police shot and killed Emantic “EJ” Bradford Jr. while responding to an active shooter situation Thanksgiving night in 2018.

The deadly shooting sparked several days of protests throughout the city of Hoover.

Protesters demanded to see the surveillance footage from inside the mall.



That video was finally released earlier this year.

But the police officers’ body camera footage still has not been released.

The police officer who shot Bradford was investigated but charges were not filed against him. Officers and state officials say he had a gun.



Attorneys for Bradford’s family say Bradford was trying to help people escape the mall when shots were fired a year ago.

Friday, a famed civil rights attorney will be in Central Alabama to mark one year since a deadly shooting at the Riverchase Galleria mall.

Civil Rights Attorney Benjamin Crump will host a press conference this morning along with the NAACP and the National Action Network.

In a press release announcing today’s meeting, the legal party states they’re calling a “Press conference to demand transparency and justice on year after the unjustified killing of Emantic EJ Bradford Jr.”



The press conference will be held at 10 a.m at the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham.

Hoover a year later

In response to the one-year anniversary of the shooting, the city of Hoover released a statement.

The following is a statement from the Office of Hoover Mayor Frank V. Brocato:

“Thanksgiving is a time for reflection. This year, that reflection includes the incident that occurred on November 22nd, 2018 here in our city. We continue to remember the family of Emantic “E.J.” Bradford, Jr. and all those affected by this event.

Throughout the past year, grassroots groups of Hoover residents and city leaders have been in dialogue about their experiences and ways to make our city safer and stronger. Going forward, we consistently seek ways to improve relationships among all people. Mutual respect is the foundation upon which we will keep building our city.

As Mayor of Hoover, I am dedicated to ensuring a safe experience for everyone throughout the holiday season. I hope everyone enjoys their time in our city with family and friends.”

The Riverchase Galleria Mall has also released a statement in response to the anniversary. Their shopping hours have been changed for the holidays in response to the previous year’s incident.

The shopping hours are changing for Thanksgiving and for Black Friday this year are closing much earlier Thanksgiving night.



The general manager of the mall, Mike White, says his staff took a “historic view” of the activity that’s been occurring on Thanksgiving night after 9 p.m. and worked with the city and local law enforcement to make this decision.



In a statement the general manager says:



“Alongside our entire community, we at Riverchase Galleria Were deeply saddened by the tragic occurrence from last Thanksgiving. We continue to look to the future and strive every day to create a peaceful, inclusive environment for the Hoover and Central Alabama community. We never disclose details of our security protocols because doing so could compromise its effectiveness.”



The mall will be open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. Previously the mall had been open past midnight.

The mall will reopen for Black Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.



