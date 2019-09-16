10 months later: Loose bricks still a safety concern outside downtown Auburn apartment complex

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Scaffolding still surrounds a downtown Auburn apartment complex protecting pedestrians from falling bricks nearly ten months after loose bricks were discovered on the exterior of the West & Wright Apartment Complex.

Back in December the City of Auburn closed the sidewalk after learning of an issue at the apartment complex along West Glenn Avenue and Wright Street in downtown Auburn. Scaffolding was constructed shortly after and remains in place some ten months later.

“On Tuesday, Dec. 4, the City of Auburn was made aware of issues with loose bricks on the exterior of West & Wright on the West Glenn Avenue side. The sidewalk along the south side of West Glenn Avenue in front of West & Wright apartment building (formally the Evolve) is closed until further notice for the safety of pedestrians. City staff from Engineering Services and Inspection Services are working with the managers of West & Wright and structural engineers to evaluate and resolve this issue. In the meantime, pedestrian protection over the sidewalk is in the works to allow the sidewalk to reopen and provide safe passage and access to the businesses on the ground level. Pedestrians are advised to exercise caution and avoid the sidewalk until it is covered. Further updates will be released as available.” David D. Dorton—DIRECTOR OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS

The sidewalks reopened after scaffolding was placed along the exterior of the building until a permanent repair could be made. Ten months later, the scaffolding remains, and News 3 is learning the issues may not be fixed until next year.

Scaffolding remains as a barrier of protection for pedestrians outside West & Wright apartment complex

A spokesperson with Campus Advantage, the management company of West And Wright released this statement to News 3.

“After working with our engineering firm and the city of Auburn to thoroughly inspect and assess the repair work that needs to be done to the cosmetic issue with the exterior bricks on the West and Wright building, we developed a plan and timeline for the repairs that will occur to the building. Repair work is expected to begin in mid-October and last through mid-March.” – Campus Advantage spokesperson

The spokesperson for Campus Advantage says their priority

is the safety and well-being of their residents and staff.

“We will continue to make every effort to make this as least disruptive as possible. We have been in direct communication with our current and future residents as well as retail tenants during this process.” – Campus Advantage spokesperson

Thankfully, nobody was hurt by a falling brick. For now, the scaffolding remains as a barrier of protection for pedestrians. News 3 will continue to update you on the repair process.