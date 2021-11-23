100 Families receive Thanksgiving meal boxes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – With Thanksgiving two short days away, local organizations are doing what they can to make sure as many families as possible have a Thanksgiving meal.

The last year and half have been hard for everyone with the COVID-19 pandemic; organizations are teaming up to make this Thanksgiving a little more normal than the last. A lot of those who get their Thanksgiving meals from food banks, were left empty handed in 2020.

On Nov. 23, Canaan Baptist Church teamed up with Feeding the Valley and were able to give about 100 Thanksgiving meals out to families. Volunteers gathered to load up cardboard boxes, with fresh produce, full sized turkeys, and canned goods.

Bishop Ronald Harris says as Thanksgiving kicks off the holiday season, giving to others ends up being a domino effect, “we are able to really bring love and joy to the hearts of a lot of the people, and some actually come back and donate food or have come back to distribute the food to show their appreciation.”

Some folks even showed up an hour before the distribution started.