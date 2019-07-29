100,000 Bees relocated at Valdosta State

Nearly 100,000 bees are settling into their new home on a campus rooftop at Valdosta State University.

Researchers at the south Georgia campus relocated the bees from other areas around the university in an effort to increase their population.

According to the Valdosta Daily Times, several departments at the school hope to study the bee population to find clues as to why the insects are dying off.

Scientists say the decrease in the bee population is causing a problem for farmers who grow strawberries, pecans, melons and almonds.