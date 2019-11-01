$105,000 REWARD offered for information in Aniah Blanchard disappearance

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) The reward for information leading to the conviction of the person or persons responsible for the disappearance of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard has increased to 105,000.00, according to CrimeStoppers.

CrimeStoppers confirmed Ali Abdelaziz, Chief Executive Officer of Dominance MMA has pledged an additional $25,000.00 bringing the total amount of rewards offered to $105,000.00.

All rewards offered is for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator(s) in the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is offering $5,000 from the Governor’s office. UFC President Dana White and UFC Athlete Jon Jones added another $25,000 each. An anonymous family from Homewood Alabama has also offered an additional $25,000.00.

CrimeStoppers Executive Director Tony Garrett advise that numerous persons and groups have called and offered donations to be added to the reward amount but will not be added until donations have been properly confirmed by staff.

Heartbreaking new details were released Friday in the search for Blanchard as police confirm evidence located in her vehicle indicate Blanchard was harmed and is the victim of foul play.

“The Auburn Police Division continues to diligently investigate the disappearance of Aniah Haley Blanchard who was reported missing by her family on October 24, 2019. In that effort, Auburn and Montgomery Police as well as nine other local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies working on the case are operating as a task force,” said Captain Lorenza Dorsey

Investigators say evidence from within Blanchard’s vehicle, recovered in Montgomery on Friday was examined by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and has now determined Blanchard was harmed and is considered to be a victim of foul play.

“The Auburn Police Division and Montgomery Police Department are still requesting assistance from the public regarding any information on the location of Aniah and her vehicle between Wednesday, October 23, 2019, and today,” said Dorsey.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding Aniah’s whereabouts, or other knowledge about the case is asked to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391 or the 24 hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.

You may also call CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app, or give your information through the web at www.215STOP.com or Facebook page at Central Alabama CrimeStoppers. You may also use CrimeStoppers new 800 number, 1-833-AL1-STOP, your new 1-STOP to reporting crime.

Your Tip may lead to a $105,000.00 Cash Reward.