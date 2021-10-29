$10M cash bond for father accused of breaking baby’s bones

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Bond has been set at $10 million for a 22-year-old Alabama man accused of severely injuring his 2-month-old son.

Marterrius C. Moore, of Millbrook, faces a charge of aggravated child abuse. WSFA-TV reports Elmore County District Judge Glenn Goggans set the cash bond Wednesday.

Moore’s son was hospitalized with severe head trauma Oct. 24.

Police say Moore told hospital staff and officers he dropped the infant Oct. 19 but an investigation found Moore’s story to be “implausible.”

Chief Assistant District Attorney C.J. Robinson argued for the bond because of the nature of the crime, including fractures of the cranium, arm and other places.

Defense attorney David Vickers said they will seek a bond reduction, contending it is excessive and unconstitutional.