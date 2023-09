COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The 10th annual Tri-City Latino Festival will be held on Saturday, September 16 on 400 4th Street near the Columbus Civic Center from 12 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Retired Columbus City Councilor Evelyn “Mimi” Woodson stopped by WRBL News 3 to speak more about the event.

A variety of Latin American foods, cultural activities, and live music will be featured. Face painting, games, and educational booths will also be available.

Tickets are $5 and available for purchase online.