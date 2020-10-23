11 arrested in Troup County sex trafficking undercover sting operation

An undercover operation targeting human and sex trafficking suspects lands 11 people behind bars in Troup County.

Authorities say the joint sting by the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office and the Newnan Police Department began with identifying prostitution ads. Contact was made with the individuals responsible for those ads. When the individuals arrived at a pre-determined meeting place, they were arrested.

The following is a list of those arrested during the operation:

· Ernest Willie Parham Jr.- Pandering

· Kenyonus Kenslow Card – Possession of Cocaine, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Certain Felonies, and Pimping

· Allison Baughns- Prostitution

· Uniqua Douglas- Prostitution

· Shawn Michael Mullins- Pandering

· Crystal Beverly Reynolds- Prostitution

· Yobani Hidalgo – Pandering

· Chanel Crook – Possession of Cocaine, Prostitution, Fugitive from Justice (Wanted out of Kentucky)

· Christopher Todd Harvel – Pandering

· Ciara Robinson – Prostitution

· David Jackson Shellnutt Jr. – Pandering

Authoritites believe the investigation will lead to the location of additional victims of human and sex trafficking.