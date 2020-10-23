11 arrested in Troup County sex trafficking undercover sting operation

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An undercover operation targeting human and sex trafficking suspects lands 11 people behind bars in Troup County.

Authorities say the joint sting by the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office and the Newnan Police Department began with identifying prostitution ads. Contact was made with the individuals responsible for those ads. When the individuals arrived at a pre-determined meeting place, they were arrested. 

The following is a list of those arrested during the operation:

· Ernest Willie Parham Jr.- Pandering

· Kenyonus Kenslow Card – Possession of Cocaine, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Certain Felonies, and Pimping

· Allison Baughns- Prostitution

· Uniqua Douglas- Prostitution

· Shawn Michael Mullins- Pandering

· Crystal Beverly Reynolds- Prostitution

· Yobani Hidalgo – Pandering

· Chanel Crook – Possession of Cocaine, Prostitution, Fugitive from Justice (Wanted out of Kentucky)

· Christopher Todd Harvel – Pandering

· Ciara Robinson – Prostitution

· David Jackson Shellnutt Jr. – Pandering

Authoritites believe the investigation will lead to the location of additional victims of human and sex trafficking.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

83° / 66°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 30% 83° 66°

Saturday

77° / 66°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 70% 77° 66°

Sunday

80° / 64°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 80° 64°

Monday

84° / 65°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 84° 65°

Tuesday

85° / 69°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 85° 69°

Wednesday

82° / 69°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 82° 69°

Thursday

78° / 59°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 78° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

78°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

76°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

74°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

72°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

72°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

68°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

67°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
67°

67°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
67°

68°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
68°

71°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

73°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

75°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
75°

76°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
76°

75°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
75°

75°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
75°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories