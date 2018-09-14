11 year old entrepreneur tapped as Ambassasor of Sickle Cell Walk-A-Thon

September is Sickle Cell Awareness month. It’s a time to educate people about the challenges Sickle Cell patients face.

Cameron Sellers, 11, of Columbus knows all too well about the challenges but doesn’t let them stop him from setting and achieving his goals.

Cameron has turned his love for chemistry into a business. This entrepreneur creates fragrance oils and incense and sells them. He also loves to draw and he’s a budding meteorologist.

He doesn’t let his Sickle Cell curb his enthusiasm.

“Even though it’s very challenging, I realize that it’s always a bright side,” said Cameron.

Sickle Cell disease is an inherited blood disorder That affects red blood cells. The cells become sickle or crescent-shaped and have difficulty passing through small blood vessels. The condition is very painful, characterized by episodes called a crisis when the patient could be hospitalized. Cameron hasn’t had a crisis in three years.

Cameron is the ambassador for Saturday’s upcoming Sickle Cell Walk-A-Thon. The Sickle Cell Walk-a-thon is Saturday, September 15 at Fourth Street Baptist Church. Registration is at 8. The walk starts at 9:30. For information about early registration you can call the Association of Sickle Cell Lower Chattahoochee Region at (706) 505-2923,