LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An 11-year-old North Carolina boy has been identified as the person who called in a bomb threat Tuesday, March 22nd at the Marathon gas station located at the intersection of U.S. Hwy 280 East and Lee Rd. 379 in the Smith Station area of Lee County

Lee County Deputies arrived on the scene and found the store had been evacuated. The store clerk advised she received a phone call from what sounded like a young male’s voice advising that he had “planted a bomb” in the bathroom. Lee County bomb-sniffing K9 units arrived on the scene and searched the premises to no avail.

Lee County Investigators obtained information on the phone number used to call in the threat and found it was received from Onslow County, North Carolina. Authorities at the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office were contacted where they were able to determine the caller was an 11-year-old boy who admitted to having the cell phone and calling in the bomb threat. An Onslow County Sheriff’s Deputy advised the boy’s grandfather was disciplining the juvenile about the incident.

Due to the child’s age, no charges are being filed in Lee County. Any information about this type of criminal activity should be reported as soon as possible to the correct authorities.