12 puppies found in ditch in Dillon County; 2 dead while 10 recover

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Animal shelter staff in Dillon County say 12 puppies were found in a ditch over the weekend.

That’s as law enforcement in the county plans to crack down on animal abuse. The shelter says this latest incident is part of a much larger issue in Dillon County.

When an animal control officer found the puppies in a ditch Saturday evening, 10 were hanging on to life but two had already died, the shelter said.

The rescue coordinator there, Diane Rogers, took the dogs in overnight and got them to a rescue Sunday. The dogs were just days old, she said, when someone apparently dumped them into a ditch. The dogs were in bad shape, some had severe maggots.

Rogers said this kind of thing happens too often.

Sheriff Douglas Pernell saw the animal abuse problem firsthand as shelter director before he was elected sheriff. He plans to tackle the issue with a new position in his sheriff’s office.

“Put someone on our staff that would be in charge of investigating neglect to animals,” he said. “I hope that will deter people from doing, this past weekend by leaving them out in ditches, abandoned houses, side of the road. I’m hoping we can educate them.”

The shelter said the 10 puppies who were rescued are now getting the care they need and are doing much better. Sheriff Pernell said deputies are looking into the case.

The Humane Society of Dillon County sponsors a low-income spay/neuter program. It says if more people take advantage of it, cases like this could be avoided.