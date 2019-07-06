12-year-old killed, two injured in 2nd boat crash on Smith Lake

SMITH LAKE, Ala. (WIAT) — A second boat accident on Smith Lake has taken the life of a 12-year-old girl Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred near the area of the Corinth Boat Ramp. Nine people were on board when the vessel crashed.

A 14-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl were injured and transported to a local hospital.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

This comes after another boating accident occurred last night on Smith Lake. One person from that crash is still missing as of Friday evening.

No other information has been released. Stay with CBS 42 as the story goes on.