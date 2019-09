BATH COUNTY, Va. (WRBL) – A 12-year-old Virginia boy is the latest victim to succumb to being struck by lightning.

The boy was struck Saturday, September 14 in Bath County, Virginia.

According to NOAA, this makes the 17th death related to lightning just this year which is below the 10 year average of 27.

Florida currently leads the three lightning deaths followed by the states of Alabama, Ohio and Pennsylvania with two.

More on lightning safety can be found HERE.

LATEST RELEASES: