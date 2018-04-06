13 Muscogee County students selected for Governor’s Honors Program

The winners of the state-wide Governor’s Honors Program have been announced.

The Muscogee County School District says 13 students have been named as finalists and will participate in the summer residential program on the campus of Berry College. The program will take place June 17-July 14, 2018.

The Governor’s Honors Program is a four-week intensive study featuring undergraduate, graduate, and professional-level coursework as well as hands-on experience in one of twenty areas of study. Students will spend 27 hours per week in highly-advanced level classes in their respective fields. Nearly 1,700 students across the state participated in this year’s state interview and selection process. 670 of those students were accepted into the program.

The Governor’s Honors Program is fully funded by the Georgia General Assembly, which affords student participation at no charge. The program is in its 55th year of operation, making it the longest continually running program of its kind in the nation.