13-year-old charged with 3 counts of attempted murder in South Carolina

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Police have charged a 13-year-old with three counts of attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Conway.

Conway police officers responded to a call about shots fired near 1807 Ernest Finney Avenue on Friday.

When officers arrived on the scene, there was no victim to be found. Police said a gunshot victim was later found at the Conway Medical Center.

The victim originally told officers he was shot in another jurisdiction, according to the report. Upon further investigation, police determined the victim, a male, was shot at 1807 Ernest Finney. No information is available on the condition of the victim.

Police said the male was in a vehicle with two other victims. Police located the other victims and vehicle.

A juvenile was charged with armed robbery, three counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

The juvenile was transported to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.