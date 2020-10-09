13 year old makes masks for West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition

A 13 year old Atlanta seamstress with a servant’s heart is giving back to to the West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition here in Columbus.

Cheyenne Coston has been sewing since she was 10 when her grandmother, Brenda Shavers gave her a sewing machine for Christmas.

With the help of her grandmother, she made 150 breast cancer inspired masks for the cancer coalition which helps those who are battling breast cancer.

 Cheyenne tells WRBL News Three why she does what she does.

“To make sure everyone out there with breast cancer is safe especially during this pandemic,” said Cheyenne Coston, 13. 

Cheryl Johnson, President and CEO of The West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition was elated to receive the masks on behalf of the breast cancer warriors the coalition helps.

“With Paint the Town week being next week, we’re so excited to be able to give something to the survivors and this is truly, truly a blessing,” said Cheryl Johnson, President & CEO of the West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition. 

Cheyenne has donated about 300 masks to other nonprofits in Georgia. She has advice for other young people.

“Help you community any way you can. Fight for people who can’t fight for themselves.”

She learned of the cancer coalition when a family friend, Nicole Adderly of Columbus battled  breast cancer.

 October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

