COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The 13-year-old wanted for the Dec. 12th shooting death of a man in a Phenix City bank parking has been captured, according to Phenix City Police.

Kumasie Ahmad was taken into custody at about noon by Columbus Police at Ashley Station, a housing complex in midtown Columbus. He is charged with capital murder in the death of 23-year-old Ryan Boles.

Last Friday, after approval from Circuit Court Judge Zac Collins, Phenix City Police released the name and photo of the juvenile. Capt. Skip Lassiter said Ahmad should be considered armed and dangerous.

An unnamed 16-year-old is also in custody. His name has not been released, but he’s facing adult capital murder charges.

Ahmad was taken to the Columbus Police Station. He will be questioned by Phenix City Police. He will then be taken to a Georgia juvenile detention center to await an extradition hearing back to Alabama to face the charges.

Previous Coverage: