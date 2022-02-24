AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Humane Society shelter is housing 14 dogs on their Lonely Heart Club’s list. These sweet pups have all been at the shelter for more than 100 days, waiting for their forever homes and humans.

“We aren’t sure why they haven’t been able to find one yet. Each one of these babies is a lovable friend and deserves the very best in the world,” said the shelter in a social media post.

Until the end of February, they are having an emergency Clear the Shelter adoption special. This means all altered dogs in the shelter or in foster are just $5 to adopt. All unaltered dogs are $55.

You can apply online and view all available dogs at https://buff.ly/323sMWQ.

Lee County Humane Society says your next best friend can be found inside their shelter.

If you’re interested in meeting some of these sweet fur babies, please stop by the shelter in Auburn or email: lchs1140@leecountyhumane.org.