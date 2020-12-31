158-year-old tradition: Keeping watch and holding vigil

(CBS News) – A 158-year-old tradition in the African American church is taking on new meaning as people around the world prepare to ring in the new year.

Husband and wife co-pastors Andrew and Gabby Cudjoe-Wilkes are gearing up for Watch Night service at their Brooklyn, New York church. “The core of Watch Night is about keeping watch and holding vigil,” says Pastor Andrew.

On December 31, 1862, both free and enslaved Black Americans gathered in safe spaces across the country, praying, singing, and counting down to freedom. At the stroke of midnight, the Emancipation Proclamation granted freedom to people once considered property and birthed an annual tradition of Black Christians coming together for Watch Night services on New Year’s Eve.

“That literally would shift the trajectory of who and what we’ve been able to accomplish today,” says Teddy Reeves, a museum specialist of religion at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture.

This year, the coronavirus is forcing the 158-year-old practice to go virtual. “People can participate who may not have gone into a church in some years. People can participate who may not be familiar with the tradition,” Reeves says.

Pastor Gabby and Pastor Andrew say, in a year marked by the pandemic and protests for racial justice, Watch Night services have taken on new meaning. “This year is really gonna be about – hey, you lived through some things, you’ve made it this far, you are a survivor,” says Pastor Gabby.

In that spirit, they believe people of all faiths and cultures will be anticipating the clock striking midnight, hoping for a healthy and prosperous 2021.

Reeves hopes Watch Night services will see renewed interest this year, like Juneteenth did over the summer. Several other cultures also participate in midnight church services, ringing in the new year.