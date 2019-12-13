16 Columbus State grads sign contracts to work for Muscogee County Schools in the new year

16 Columbus state graduates will be staying here in the Fountain City to work at Muscogee County Schools in the new year.

Columbus State University (CSU) held their fall graduation ceremony today for students in the College of Education and Health Professions.

Thanks to a partnership with Muscogee County School District CSU students are guaranteed a teaching contract if they meet the necessary requirements for certification. Anthony Kennebrew was born and raised here in Columbus.



He says he is thankful for the partnership and he looks forward to serving the school district that gave so much to him.

“Basically taking what they gave me and implementing that in my own way. Also allowing to see a kid actually learn what I’m teaching them. Basically like, everybody say ‘teaching is not alot of money,’ but really it’s not the pay that you look at,”Kennebrew said.

“That’s not what makes you happy. It’s basically like taking that kid that’s going through a tough time and actually teaching them a concept and then when the light comes on in their head it’s like, ‘Wow, I understand it now.Now I understand the purpose of why I need to get my education.’ That’s a pay off and that’s a key.”

Kennebrew says starting in the Spring he will a first grade teacher at Georgetown Elementary School.