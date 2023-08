Authorities are investigating after Columbus Police tell WRBL a 16-year-old was found dead in a car in the 2300 block of Double Churches Road overnight.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified the victim as 16-year-old Dayton Willis. Bryan says Willis was found in the car with multiple gunshot wounds and a gun in his lap. Willis was pronounced dead at 1:36 a.m. on Thursday.

Police say no arrests have been made at this time. Stay with WRBL.com for updates on this developing story.