16-year-old murder suspect in court after an argument at a basketball court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus teenager is facing murder charges in the August 14th shooting death of 20-year-old Iverson Gilyard.

Judge Julius Hunter has not released the minor’s name and prohibited the media from photographing the 16-year-old, who appeared in Recorders Court on Monday morning.

Columbus Police say that following an argument the 16-year-old pulled a gun out of his backpack and shot Gilyard in the back multiple times.

Around 7:30 pm Columbus Police found Gilyard lying in the road on the corner of 13th Ave and Virginia Street. He was pronounced dead at Columbus Piedmont Regional Hospital around 8 pm.

The suspect and Gilyard were believed to have played basketball together on the court by Linwood-Tillis Park.

The minor was found hiding in a closet in his residence when he was taken into custody on August 20th. In a statement made by the suspect, he said he was there, and did play basketball with his friends but when Gilyard told him to come to his house he did not want to because he was scared.

Hunter ordered the juvenile held without bond and sent the case to Superior Court, where the suspect will be tried as an adult.

The firearm has not been found but police do have surveillance footage from the parks and recreation building.