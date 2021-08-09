17-year-old murder suspect appears in court, asks for private attorney, hearing delayed

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A teenager facing murder charges in a Maty shooting death on Veterans Parkway made his first court appearance this morning.

Phillip McClinton, 17, appeared briefly in front of Recorder’s Court Judge Julius Hunter.

McClinton told the judge his family was going to hire an attorney, but he did not have one at the hearing. Hunter then postponed the hearing until August 23rd.

There was no testimony during today’s hearing.

Police have charged McClinton with felony murder and armed robbery in the shooting death of 21-year-old Cordarious Bonner. It happened on May 26th in the 7700 block of Veteran Parkway.