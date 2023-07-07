Fort Mitchell, Ala.(WRBL) – In a significant operation conducted on Friday, June 30, 2023, the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with members of the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force, successfully intercepted a vehicle, leading to a major drug bust.

During the traffic stop in Fort Mitchell, authorities discovered a staggering 18 pounds of cocaine, along with 13 pounds of marijuana. Additionally, the officers confiscated a substantial sum of $84,000.00 in U.S. currency, believed to be proceeds from drug trafficking activities. Two weapons were also seized from the vehicle, further intensifying the gravity of the situation.

Victor Lorenza Madden, a 47-year-old resident of Fort Mitchell, was taken into custody and is now facing charges of trafficking cocaine and trafficking marijuana.

The case remains under investigation.