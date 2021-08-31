18-wheeler crashes into fire truck on I-26; 1 flown to hospital

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Interstate 26 reopened Monday night after a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a Trinity Fire Department truck in Spartanburg County.

The Trinity Fire Department crew was at the scene of a vehicle fire, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, when the 18-wheeler struck the back of the fire truck.

The driver of the tractor trailer was airlifted to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

There was no one in the fire truck at the time of the crash, according to the Highway Patrol, and no firefighters were injured, according to Trinity Fire Department.

The accident spawned at least one additional wreck according to 511sc.org.

The eastbound lanes of I-26 reopened to traffic around 9:30pm.