Crash sparks 18-wheeler fire along Interstate 85 in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn first responders are on the scene of an 18-wheeler fire on I-85 at exit 51. The fire is happening now, Monday afternoon, around 1:30. It appears as though the truck was involved in a crash with another vehicle along the northbound lanes. Southwest Fire Department is being dispatched to assist AFD with the three-vehicle wreck on the interstate. News 3 is working to get more information. We have no word yet on if there are any injuries.
Please avoid the area. We will update you with information as soon as we can.