Crash sparks 18-wheeler fire along Interstate 85 in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn first responders are on the scene of an 18-wheeler fire on I-85 at exit 51. The fire is happening now, Monday afternoon, around 1:30. It appears as though the truck was involved in a crash with another vehicle along the northbound lanes. Southwest Fire Department is being dispatched to assist AFD with the three-vehicle wreck on the interstate. News 3 is working to get more information. We have no word yet on if there are any injuries.



Photo: L. Kerr

Please avoid the area. We will update you with information as soon as we can.

Photo: L. Kerr