 

18-wheeler overturns along Opelika railroad tracks

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika fire and police remain on the scene of an overturned 18-wheeler along the railroad tracks at York Avenue and Talladega Street.  

Thankfully nobody was injured in the Tuesday incident that happened around 2:00 PM. A train was not involved. It appears the driver got some incorrect directions to a location and was trying to turn around when the truck slid onto a ditch and rolled onto the tracks. The truck is in the process of being removed via a wrecker. 

Please avoid the area for the next hour or so until the cleanup is complete and roadways reopen. 

