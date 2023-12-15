AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn family woke up Friday morning to find an 18-wheeler had crashed in their backyard.

The homeowner tells WRBL around 6 am, an 18-wheeler veered off Interstate 85, plowing through her yard along Southview Dr in Auburn. Emergency services quickly responded. The truck driver was taken to East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) for medical attention, a condition is unknown.

Fortunately, the home was spared, but the impact took down power poles, resulting in an outage. Authorities are investigating to determine the cause of the crash.

Photo Credit: J. Turnbough