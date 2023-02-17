AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn teen is facing Felony Assault charges after investigators say he stabbed two people sending them to the hospital.

Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, Auburn Police arrested Justin Martinez McGhee, 19, from Auburn on felony warrants charging him with assault first-degree and assault second-degree. On the day of his arrest officers responded to a call reporting an assault with a knife near the 300 block of East Longleaf Drive. Police located two victims who sustained injuries from a bladed weapon.

McGhee was developed as a suspect and was located by police near the crime scene a short time after the alleged stabbing occurred.

The victims were known to the suspect and the assault was not random. Both victims are in stable condition at this time and no injuries were life-threatening.

McGhee was transported to the Lee County Jail to be held on a $75,000 bond.